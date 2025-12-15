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Why Are We Publishing a Book on Anarchism?
Pre-order There We Are Human Again, by Carne Ross, published by Perspectiva Press.
May 18
•
Jonathan Rowson
and
Perspectiva
42
11
15
April 2026
What is Emerging...
A Perspectiva update, and welcome to Emerge Subscribers
Apr 30
•
Jonathan Rowson
and
Perspectiva
25
6
6
Why Can't We See It?
It's not Woo if it's True(6): Biases of the modern mind, and the unsuspected charisma of space
Apr 23
•
Jonathan Rowson
40
19
11
The More-than-Human World
Its Not Woo if its True 5: Horizontal and vertical views of reality
Apr 3
•
Jonathan Rowson
39
24
3
March 2026
The Metacrisis is a Spiritual Injunction
Ontopoetics 4: Communication from the near beyond, and an introduction to the imaginal realm.
Mar 24
•
Jonathan Rowson
57
15
16
KAIROS
On the simple but radical act of creating a place without phones or photographs, for people to meet and talk, and listen and learn, and eat and drink…
Mar 12
•
Zoë Blackler
29
4
6
Friendship as a Theory of Change
Reflections on what persuasion looks and feels like.
Mar 2
•
Elizabeth Oldfield
33
10
February 2026
A Short Update on Perspectiva Activities
Realising its time for a break, and other things soon to be realised.
Feb 25
•
Jonathan Rowson
15
3
Is Wellbeing Killing Us?
The limitations of self-care in an apocalypse
Feb 6
•
Alex Evans
64
29
18
January 2026
On the Intellectual Rigour of Deep Weirdness
The past, present, and future of our consciousness contracts.
Jan 22
•
Eleanor Robins
106
35
30
December 2025
Make Consciousness Great Again.
It's Not Woo If It's True (2): A Journey Towards Idealism.
Dec 15, 2025
•
Jonathan Rowson
64
53
21
What else are we against, if we are AGAINST THE MACHINE?
Rupert Read on Paul Kingsnorth’s latest book
Dec 2, 2025
•
Rupert Read
86
64
31
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