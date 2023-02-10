About Us

Perspectiva is a community of expert generalists working on an urgent one hundred year project to improve the relationships between systems, souls and society in theory and practice.

We are scholars, artists, activists, futurists and seekers who believe credible hope for the first truly planetary civilisation lies in forms of economic restraint and political cooperation that are beyond prevailing epistemic capacities and spiritual sensibilities.

Our substack features shorter essays, reflections from our staff and community of Associates, news about future events, and more.

Visit our website here: https://systems-souls-society.com