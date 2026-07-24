Perspectiva's Substack

Perspectiva's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
7d

Might we wish to distinguish true and false enchantments? So: Not only must our world be re-enchanted if we are to survive in Nature's womb; re-enchantment must be with the truly alive, which machines, especially AI, can only ever mock, even when best engaged. If as Merton suggests ego and society are impediments to God, what more can AI's ever present than a mashup of egos and societies? Silence, and the rain, may have more to say to us than all that.

Reply
Share
Khalid mir's avatar
Khalid mir
7dEdited

I love that essay! Prob my favourite. Currently reading Seeds, a wonderful collection of his writings. Rowan W also has a lovely book on him if you haven't already read it.

On mysticism, could I suggest Haleh Gafori's beautiful renditions of Rumi’s poetry (both Water and Gold)? You can also listen to her interviews on the excellent site, Contemplify (the Belden Lane interview is fab too).

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Perspectiva · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture