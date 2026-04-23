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Skye's avatar
Skye
Apr 23

I applaud this and future “throat clearings”. The substance ontology needs a lot of that thx much

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Tam Lundy's avatar
Tam Lundy
Apr 23

Jonathan, the territory you're exploring in this series is crucial to understanding not just where we currently stand, but the generative processes by which humanity evolves. What I most appreciate is that you're not simply offering (yet another) deconstruction of modernity, but some essential - and paradoxically practical - process elements of what Jennifer Gidley calls a participatory futures approach. I have the feeling that a book is in the wings ... at least, I hope so.

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