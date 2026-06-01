Perspectiva's Substack

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Stephen Winter's avatar
Stephen Winter
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I am only 71 but want to play my part in leaving a world in which my descendants can thrive. I am coming to Realisation at the end of the month (my second visit) and expect to leave with my vision enriched and with renewed energy for the future.

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