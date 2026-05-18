Perspectiva's Substack

Perspectiva's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Becoming Human's avatar
Becoming Human
4h

For me, Anarchism isn't about upending the world, but about breaking the Randian consensus that selfishness is the only important human characteristic. What Kropotkin introduced, and has been reinforced by Ostrom and others, is that we are equally (if not more) collaborative and interested in mutual aid.

What Anarchism articulates is that structures of power always attract the worst people, meaning the society takes on the characteristic of the psychopaths and narcissists, not people who would just as soon get along and not consume more than they need. If we cannot get rid of the bad people, we should concentrate on reducing the power we grant them.

Reply
Share
Peter Sire's avatar
Peter Sire
2d

Having always had a strong anarchic streak in me (including good vibes from the FAI exercise under the Spanish Republic before it was defeated by the fascists - and the communists) I like the look of this.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Perspectiva · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture