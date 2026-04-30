Perspectiva's Substack

Perspectiva's Substack

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Robert Thomas's avatar
Robert Thomas
Apr 30

I appreciate the effort to share your process with others so thoroughly and thoughtfully. Perspectiva is truly a beacon of light...

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Julia's avatar
Julia
May 2

After reading this I feel like I can exhale and reconnect with hope. Looking forward to connecting with this dynamic emergence. Thank you.

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