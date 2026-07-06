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Randy Gazda's avatar
Randy Gazda
2d

You treat hidden beings as a way of loosening the grip of the objectivist world — not by asking anyone to “believe,” but by showing how relational worlds widen when we stop insisting that reality must be cut apart to be known.

The way you frame betweenness feels like a reminder that thresholds aren’t gaps or fantasies. They’re places where worlds meet, and where our ways of attending decide what can appear.

It’s striking how much becomes possible when we stop treating separation as the only path to understanding.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
3d

Sadie Rittman, this work is fetching. In the best way. To the between places.

To honey and milk and out to Others!

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