Editor’s note: It is a privilege to offer Perspectiva’s substack to others to publish high quality writing that seems aligned with our aims, and thereby support and inspire the existing and emerging fields we are part of.

The following post on ‘Cardiagenesis’ by Renée Eli speaks to the broader inquiry into what Perspectiva (adapting Jeffrey Kripal) has referred to as ‘the flip’, namely a metanoic shift in perception, or transformation in consciousness. Along with ‘the formation’ - the unlearning/reimagining/capability building required to respond to the world’s needs, and ‘the fun’ - a viable political and economic vision - ‘the flip’ is a major part of what we feel the metacrisis implies and asks of all of us.

“Transformation in consciousness” has to mean something though! And we believe it can be intellectually grounded in its exposition, even if it is ultimately experiential in nature and beyond conceptual capture. With this challenge in mind, the following essay introduces a helpful term - ‘cardiagenesis’, which can be traced via the author to Louis Savary, inspired by Teilhard de Chardin, and also informed obliquely by Jean Gebser. There are other ways to do it, but the term cardiagenesis is at the very least a good start because it helps to situate ‘transformation’ in terms of the a shift in form, with the heart becoming an organ of conscious perception.

This notion of cardiagenesis is in conversation prior posts in the It’s Not Woo if it’s True series, and a prior personal post about Cynthia Bourgeault called Put the Mind in the Heart. We are very grateful to Renée Eli for the time and skill invested in preparing the essay that follows for our readers, and encourage you to sign up to Renée’s Substack here. We welcome likes and thoughtful comments and appreciate it when these posts are shared with others. Thank you.

Jonathan Rowson

CEO of Perspectiva.

Renée Eli’s work centers on the transformation of the human being through the unfolding of consciousness, shaped by philosophical inquiry and living contemplative traditions rooted in the ancient Near East and Greece. She holds a doctorate in Transformative Studies with a concentration in Consciousness Studies from the California Institute of Integral Studies, and a research fellowship through Esalen Institute’s Center for Theory and Research. For eleven years, she served on the Educator Council for the Center for Education, Imagination and the Natural World, a work co-founded and directed by Peggy Whalen–Levitt under the close mentorship of cultural historian and eco-theologian Thomas Berry. Renée’s Substack publication, Beyond the Comfort Zone, a 2023 Featured publication, continues this inquiry with deepening philosophical and contemplative reach.

The author: Renée Eli Ph.D.

In the summer of 2023, eight months into a solo pilgrimage traveling wild reaches of North America, sitting now roadside in my parked Sprinter, cell-phone reception for the first time in days of wending my way through the back country of the north country, Yukon, I received an email from my dear friend, Peggy Whalen-Levitt. She had been journeying alongside me all these months in correspondence. Attached to this email was an unpublished article by Louis Savary, lifelong scholar of Teilhard de Chardin. Savary said Teilhard was intimating something in the final chapter of The Human Phenomenon worthy of our attention, something afoot in the unfolding of consciousness through the human.

A scholar of consciousness myself, I was on pilgrimage to avail myself perceptually in the wilds to a deeper, perhaps more nascent, order of being, to sense-feel the “within of things,” to follow longing as far as it would take me. What began as an extended winter in the Chihuahuan Desert gradually became a prolonged phenomenological inquiry through displacement, disorientation, solitude, and encounter: consciousness observing itself in motion, the displaced body the domain of inquiry.

Being wholly taken by this piece from Savary and continued correspondence with Peggy about cardiagenesis, the becoming of the human heart, I now write this essay as a continuation of that correspondence and the questions I was contemplating at the time but could not yet articulate: What is transpiring in the living world that the intellect cannot fathom but that something within can feel? How was it that I felt an immediate, everywhere presence in the depths of silence and vastness where no other human appeared? Where lives in me the pressing sense that everything is moving from within an infinitesimal whole?

* *

The heart is where feeling is most alive in us, calling us to it, and where meaning, conscience, and depth of contact with the Infinite are immanent. The heart is at once a physical-perceptual organ and a spiritual-imaginal entity with distinct but interpenetrating faculties. It bridges body and the soul centre of our being– the inner within, seat of shared sympathy, sorrow, longing, and love, as well as the imaginal– intuitive faculties.

As a physical-perceptual organ, the heart acts as a sophisticated information-processing centre, simultaneously sensing blood quality and bodily needs, and regulating the quality and intensity of the heartbeat to meet those needs. Its electromagnetic field, 5000x stronger than the brain’s, conveys encoded information beyond the body and receives such information from other hearts. It is a vital organ of perceptivity, “pressed upon” by feeling. By feeling here, we mean not emotion but the inner capacity of perceiving interiority––the inner dimension of one’s own and that of another. Feeling, in this sense, elicits a field and is perceived as a mode of direct knowing. Heartful perception receives experience as a whole, not through analysis but as living intensity.

Toward the end of The Human Phenomenon, Teilhard intimated that a further phase of evolution is afoot, beyond what he termed the noosphere, the atmosphere of thought birthed in the human. The noosphere emerges from the biosphere, the sphere of life, which in turn, emerges from the geosphere, the sphere of minerality and raw matter itself. Teilhard discerned a movement underway: evolution turning inward, involution, with consciousness intensifying rather than simply spreading out.

With this “coiling up round itself,” the noosphere begins to penetrate the sphere of feeling. Teilhard did not see this movement replacing thought so much as reorienting and deepening it through the emergent faculties of the human heart. He was pointing toward what Savary has since called the cardisphere (Gr. kardia: heart), a movement toward unified being, both within and relationally. To understand why this emergence is not merely a spiritual aspiration but an evolutionary necessity, especially now as artificial intelligence extends the reach of the noosphere, we must look at how consciousness unfolds.

Teilhard’s vision begins with what he called “the within of things”: a recognition that consciousness is not unique to humans but a dimension of matter itself from the first flaring forth. Teilhard saw the within as the “‘psychic’ face” of the universe, consciousness ever-present in the stuff of the cosmos, enclosed from the beginning in that primordial fragment of sidereal matter that would become the earth, unfolding through life, through the human, and eventually through the noosphere.

The heart’s perceptivity extends beyond what neurocardiology can measure. Meaning arises where experience meets interiority, touching the originary depth within us. This is why meaning-making and conscience belong to the heart and not mental operations. The cardisphere is consciousness awakening to and through these faculties at the very moment when noospheric development makes their necessity undeniable.

As a spiritual–imaginal entity, the heart is the site where interiority opens to the infinite depths of the Ever-Present Origin. By imaginal, we do not mean fantasy, as in imaginary. We mean a distinct mode of perception encountering a dimension of reality neither reducible to the senses nor to the intellect. This intermediate realm, the imaginal, is as real as the world of the senses and intellect, and it corresponds to a precise mode of perception. In this mode of imaginal perception, the heart grasps qualities that cannot be measured: the texture of a moment, the presence of another being, the meaning of a situation before it can be articulated, the concretion of time as purposive intensity, the Ever-Present Origin (Gebser). This is a mode of being attuned to dimensions of reality that thought alone cannot access.

This twofold nature of the heart illuminates why the cardisphere’s emergence feels urgent in these times. While AI may extend noospheric capacity exponentially, it cannot make meaning or embody conscience. These require cardispheric faculty: depth contact with the process of life, with one another, and the originary ground from which all that is arises. AI, by revealing what the noosphere alone cannot do, paradoxically necessitates cardiagenesis, making visible that certain faculties belong irreducibly to the human heart.

The heart itself is becoming an organ of conscious perception.

**

As I neared the Arctic Circle, now nine months into this journey and still contemplating Savary’s article, I began to recognize his disclosure as something I had been living into for months without yet having the language to articulate it. The sustained attention to what could be sense-felt but not yet thought seemed to me a more intense form of participation with the immediacy of the living world and, too, something altogether primordial and originary right here. Back behind the appearance of things, something is and it seems to be beckoning the human heart.

We live in an always unfinished world. We live in a world endlessly unfolding, groping through a dark not yet toward what it is always yet to become. We have lost our bearings in this world, and it is no accident. The intellect alone is insufficient to comprehend and address the complex, interpenetrating crises of our time: ecological, geopolitical, social, technological, and, increasingly, spiritual. These crises express a fundamental collapse not only in systems but in our perception of reality itself, leaving us bereft of meaning from which to respond with wisdom.

The appearance of AI at this juncture is not incidental. But neither is it the solution of our time. While computational intelligence accelerates certain forms of information processing, it cannot make meaning, cannot experience life in its depth, cannot embody conscience as the faculty of feeling-with. Nor can it participate in the given openness to the unfolding of life, that faculty of hope imbued in life itself.

While it may be alluring to believe that technological advances can save us, they cannot turn the tides of existential disorientation at the threshold of a shift in consciousness, which must always be distinguished from intelligence. Something deeper is at play, more fundamental to the unfolding of the world. From a cosmogenetic, evolutionary perspective, something is pressing toward emergence—a movement in consciousness itself. And it requires our participation.

**

The moment the pilgrimage plunged me into the Arctic Ocean, I had been days alone in the vast nascence of a largely untouched place on earth, but for the pushed dirt over rumpled frost heaves that formed a makeshift road. And yet, I had never been less alone. The “air” was “thick” with presence. This presence, not of a being but of being itself, was just as pressing in the Arctic waters.

This passage of the pilgrimage was a perceptual border-crossing. The presence seemed to touch and radiate out from the depths of the heart. For a few years, I could not speak it. Only later did it strike me as participation in something wholly incomprehensible to conceptuality, an experience of the latency of what Jean Gebser was mapping structurally across epochs of human perception.

If Teilhard gives us a cosmological vision of consciousness as the within unfolding the universe, Gebser gives us a structural vision: how that within shapes human experience and perception across epochs through distinct structures:

archaic > magic > mythical > mental > integral

Together, they reveal consciousness as a movement of perception away from origin––until the integral structure now emerging.

Both Teilhard and Gebser recognised that the unfolding reaches moments of impasse. As it relates to the human, the structure is no longer adequate to the conditions it faces. At such thresholds, what has been latent presses into expression, affecting a perceptual border-crossing, in which the human “accrue[s] new dimensions of consciousness in addition to those already present.”

Where does cardiagenesis emerge in this unfolding?

For Gebser, in the early human, consciousness existed in a state of undifferentiated fusion with the world; consciousness in the world, experienced in the human as everywhere aliveness. Later, in the magic structure, the sense of everywhere aliveness had metamorphosed to the subtle sense of an everywhere felt presence. When death appeared in awareness, another perceptual border was crossed. Now, the presence was encountered not only in life but in death itself. The shift is critical. Consciousness turned inward to human experience, to inner feeling, budding wonder, and the first glimmers of reflection on those feelings.

What Rudolph Otto refers to as the all-at-onceness of mysterium tremendum (tremulousness in the felt presence) and mysterium fascinans (fascination in the face of such mystery), we might today articulate as the human becoming arrested with wonder, a leap of inner quickening when the perceived familiar is suddenly not that. For the earlier human, the sudden movement of inner feeling at the seemingly strange was novel. It was an immensity, stirring (prerational) wonder as a gesture toward intimacy with the feeling. Hence, the earlier human turns at once breathlessly toward the world and toward the inner feeling itself. Gebser might refer to this moment as the awakening of the human soul, the heart its organ of emphasis in its infancy of perception.

The mythical structure gave expression to this interiority through image, symbol, and poetry. Around 800 BCE, the mental structure emerged, and with it a rapidly developing neocortex and emerging analytical capacity, perception of space and time as measurable, the construct of “I” (over here) facing the world (out there), and burgeoning separation.

In Gebser’s account, a next mutation is taking place today toward what he names the integral structure. In Teilhardian terms, this mutation corresponds with the movement of involution. What must be understood as nothing less than an epochal shift is perceived by the intensifying of the faculties of the human heart.

We might call this process cardiagenesis: the emergence of the heart as a conscious organ, through which perception, meaning, feeling, and relation are deepened and unified, the world becomes transparent to its originary ground, and time appears as an intensity.

The emergent cardisphere is a movement in the unfolding of consciousness. We do not produce this movement. We cannot force it. We cannot technique our way through cardiagenesis. But we can orient attention, allow awareness to rest in the heart, and meet an experience with open receptivity rather than analysis. We can develop fidelity to this open receptivity and imaginal perception as itself a mode of knowing. Such receptivity is not passivity. It is exacting and embodied, requiring us to remain with experience without premature abstraction, endure ambiguity without the need for resolution, and allow meaning to be revealed rather than imposing it. In this way, we become willing participants in what is pressing toward emergence. I have seen and experienced this.

In the autumn and early winter of 2025, an intimate group of participants joined me on a journey we called, “Awakening to the Heart.” We came together to engage the heart as an organ of radical receptivity, perceptivity, palpable radiance, and imaginal translucence. What stirred me was how immediately the group moved from thinking about the heart to entering into and indwelling its depths. It was body-inhabited inner work. We could feel that together we were giving ourselves over to the heart’s invisible depths: to the ground of inner feeling, intensifying presence, deepening interiority, spiritual sensorium, and the loosening of the grip of ego-consciousness.

What I am coming to understand through the sustained inner work of cardiagenesis is that the strength of the work is not so much the insights it might avail to the human at an epochal threshold but that it transforms our quality of presence through this transition: to what is actually happening through transmutation of perception, depth of conscience, interior fidelity to staying steady amidst ambiguity and uncertainty, to remaining open to what is emerging rather than foreclosing it to what we believe we know.

This inner work of cardiagenesis is not retreat from complexity; it is the cultivation of faculties that complexity requires. Neither is it in opposition to the noosphere; it is its necessary complement and emergent sine qua non for the epochal shift. Cardiagenesis is not a dismissal from action in the world; it is a transformation of the quality of perception and presence we bring to that action. Whether we avail ourselves to this evolutionary task, pressing upon us with beseeching, is always open to us, each recognising that what we do we do in service to the whole.

Selected Sources:

Corbin, Henry. “Mundus Imaginalis or the Imaginary and the Imaginal.” Paper delivered at the Colloquium on Symbolism, Paris, June 1964. Cahiers Internationaux de Symbolisme 6. Brussels, 1964, pp. 3–26. See also Alone with the Alone: Creative Imagination in the Sūfism of Ibn ‘Arabī. Princeton, NJ: Princeton University Press, 1997.

Deignan, Kathleen N. The Divine Milieu: Teilhard de Chardin. Silver Spring, MD: Learn25, 2017.

Gebser, Jean. The Ever-Present Origin. Trans. Noel Barstad and Algis McKunas. Athens, OH: Ohio University Press, 1949/1985.

Eli, Renee. “Something Shall Be.” Substack.

McCraty, Rollin. “The Energetic Heart: Bioelectromagnetic Interactions within and between People.” HeartMath Research Centre, Institute of HeartMath, Publication No. 02-035. Boulder Creek, CA: HeartMath Institute, 2002. www.heartmath.org

Otto, Rudolf. The Idea of the Holy: An Inquiry into the Non-Rational Factor in the Idea of the Divine and Its Relation to the Rational. Trans. John W. Harvey. London: Oxford, 1936.

Parsons, Howard L. “A Philosophy of Wonder,” Philosophy and Phenomenological Research, Vol. 30, no. 1 (September, 1969), pp. 84–101. https://doi.org/10.2307/2105923

Sardello, Robert. The Collected Notes of Integral Spiritual Psychology: Foundations for a Spirituality of the Future, vol. 1 – Foundations. Granbury, TX: Goldenstone Press.

Savary, Louis. “Teilhard’s New Sphere: Emergence of the Cardisphere.” Unpublished manuscript.

Teilhard de Chardin, Pierre. The Human Phenomenon. Trans. Barnard Wall. New York: HarperPerennial, 1958.

Teilhard de Chardin, Pierre. “The Meaning and Constructive Value of Suffering.” Trans. Noël Lindsay. In Neville Braybrooke, ed., Teilhard de Chardin: Pilgrim of the Future. New York: Seabury Press, 1964, pp. 23–28.