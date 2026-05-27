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Doreen Tanenbaum's avatar
Doreen Tanenbaum
2d

Thank you for articulating with such grace what so often remains beyound words, its an invitation into another way of seeing and being.

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Susie Kaufman's avatar
Susie Kaufman
1d

This... "The emergent cardisphere is a movement in the unfolding of consciousness. We do not produce this movement. We cannot force it. We cannot technique our way through cardiagenesis. But we can orient attention, allow awareness to rest in the heart, and meet an experience with open receptivity rather than analysis."......puts language on the essentially ineffable and allows me to inhale it. It confirms my experience of "speechlessness" and points the way towards a new understanding.

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