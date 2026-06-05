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Claudia Dommaschk's avatar
Claudia Dommaschk
16h

Thank you, Jonathan and Dr. Dao, for clarifying your use of the concept of anarchy. While I support the ideals of self-determination and personal freedom, I think something important has been left out of this discussion.

In practice, genuine self-governance is only possible when two developmental tasks have been undertaken. First, we must befriend our inner authority, that is, become conscious of and work through the inner critic we have internalized from our parenting figures. Second, we must learn how to negotiate effectively with reality itself, including the needs and boundaries of other people.

We all carry internalized authorities that once kept us safe by helping us do what was expected of us. The problem is that these inner structures are often outdated in adulthood. If we do not consciously reconcile what we think we *ought to* do with what we genuinely *need to* do, the conflict between these competing demands is projected outward. The war within becomes a war without (and many global wars have begun this way).

Because many of us have not fully completed this developmental work (and the relational work that follows, namely learning to negotiate differences constructively), we create governments and institutions to perform these functions on our behalf so that we can all get along.

While the concept of anarchy may offer an ideal for some, my experience as a psychotherapist gives me little confidence in its widespread realization. Most people carry inner conflicts too large to hold alone. Therefore, the challenge is not simply political; it is developmental and relational.

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Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
14h

When younger, I called myself a "left libertarian." Since, it's become obvious the "libertarian" idea, at least in the US, has been thoroughly coopted by the Koch funded right, and the broligarchy, who are at present dismantling the US government so that their own enterprises may be less contested as centers of power. This essay mentions Chomsky early on, friend of Epstein, comfortable close to the centers of corruption and power while pretending to be against them (much like so many other American "libertarians"). Now, Greeber was brilliantly inspiring. But any program of eliminating government power prior to dismantling the power of the broligarchs is a surender of what's left of civilization to cruelty and barbarism. How do we square this circle, except to first go through a reconstitution of peoples' power over governments, so that we may neutralize the power of fascists posing as libertarians, with their vast corporate and financial apparatus?

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